Winning numbers drawn for $444 million Mega Millions jackpot

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The winning numbers were drawn Friday night for the $444 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The numbers were 07-08-26-65-67, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3

The jackpot rose for Friday after no one took home Tuesday night's $418 million grand prize

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

There was no jackpot winner in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, meaning the next jackpot is worth a whopping $350 million.
The winning numbers were: 03-32-34-42-61, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

You can watch the next Powerball drawing on Saturday night before Eyewitness News at 11 and the next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night

