Winning numbers drawn for $470 million Mega Millions jackpot

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night for the $470 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The numbers were 20, 22, 39, 54 and 60, and the Mega Ball was 18.

It's the sixth largest in Mega Millions history and comes with a cash option of $265.3 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $282 million.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Tuesday night.

