PERSONAL FINANCE

Winning numbers drawn for $522 Mega Millions jackpot

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on the Mega Millions jackpot.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night for the $522 Mega Millions jackpot, the fifth largest in the game's history.

If there is a winner, the cash payout will be worth $303 million.

The numbers drawn were:

1-2-4-19-29 Megaball: 20

EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres has more on the Mega Millions jackpot.

RELATED: These are the 10 biggest lottery jackpots & their winners

The prize kept growing after no big winners came forward following Friday night's drawing.

The numbers drawn Friday night were:
44-14-30-62-1 Megaball: 1

Two tickets matched the five white balls to win $1 million each after Friday's drawing. Those tickets were sold in Illinois and Pennsylvania.

This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million.

You can watch the next drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Tuesday night.
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemega millionslotterymoneyjackpotNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Best friends split winning $5 million scratch off ticket
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Whole Foods to offer $10 Amazon credits for Prime Day
Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Judge orders release of pizza deliveryman detained at base
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital from California home
Woman who lost husband, daughters in crash leaves hospital
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Man missing after trying to save swimmer in Hudson River
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen's gallbladder removal
Driver in Brooklyn threatened, then dragged in road rage fight
Secretly recorded discussion between Trump and Cohen released
Show More
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
WATCH: Police officer saves man from being hit by oncoming train
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for Wednesday
4 CT day care workers arrested in abuse investigation
More News