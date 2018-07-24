Winning numbers drawn for $522 Mega Millions jackpot

NEW YORK (WABC) --The winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night for the $522 Mega Millions jackpot, the fifth largest in the game's history.
If there is a winner, the cash payout will be worth $303 million.
The numbers drawn were:
1-2-4-19-29 Megaball: 20
The prize kept growing after no big winners came forward following Friday night's drawing.
The numbers drawn Friday night were:
44-14-30-62-1 Megaball: 1
Two tickets matched the five white balls to win $1 million each after Friday's drawing. Those tickets were sold in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million.
