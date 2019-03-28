Personal Finance

Winning numbers drawn for $768 million Powerball jackpot

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The winning numbers were drawn Wednesday night for the $768.4 million Powerball jackpot.

The numbers were: 44-62-20-37-16- Powerball: 12

It was the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The last big Powerball win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3 million prize.
Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



His win marked the second consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker, and third of the last four.

The drawing comes just weeks after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

A New Jersey man also recently hit the $273 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

