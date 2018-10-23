Winning numbers drawn for Mega Millions $1.6 billion jackpot

NEW YORK (WABC) --The winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night for the biggest lottery prize of all-time, the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
The numbers were: 28, 70, 5, 62, 65 and the Mega Ball was 5.
If one ticket wins, the cash payout is an estimated $913.7 million.
If no one wins, the jackpot could soar to $2 billion!
The previous Mega Millions record was $656 million, shared by winners in three states in 2012.
The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won since July 24, when a California office pool of 11 coworkers shared $543 million -- the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.
There have been 25 drawings without a jackpot winner since then, but there have been more than 34.4 million winning tickets sold across the game's nine prize levels.
The odds of winning the $1.6 billion jackpot are currently 1 in 302,575,350, and The Washington Post reports that at least 75 percent of the possible combinations have been sold.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Friday night.
Lottery players will have another chance to get rich quick on Wednesday night when $620 million will be up for grabs in the Powerball lottery.
