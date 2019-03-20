Winning numbers drawn in $562 million Powerball jackpot

Personal Finance

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The winning numbers were drawn Wednesday night for the whopping $562 million Powerball jackpot.

The numbers were 10, 53, 50, 63, 14 and a Powerball of 21.

The last big Powerball win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3 million prize.

His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The winning numbers for the $495 million jackpot on Saturday night were 30, 34, 39, 53, 67 and a Powerball of 11.

The drawing comes just weeks after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

A New Jersey man also recently hit the $273 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

