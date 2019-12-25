Missouri woman's property taxes spike, so she tries to pay in nickels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri woman was so upset she was unable to reach local government officials to discuss her increased property tax bill she decided to get their attention another way: she tried to pay the bill in nickels.
When Kansas City, Missouri, resident Cynthia Lockett got her 2019 assessment, she opened the letter to find her land value had increased 135%, and her overall market value went up 45%, WDAF reported. Multiple phone calls to Jackson County officials were not returned, and her appeal was not yet processed, so Lockett decided to pay her tax bill in nickels.
"It is going to be heavy. I am going to need help," she said.
The payment came out to over 1,400 rolls, weighing 625 pounds.
"It is going to be a little inconvenient to count those nickels," Lockett said. "I mean they will be rolled. I'm not trying to be a complete jerk, but it is just, they want to ignore us ... and I thought, 'You are not going to be able to ignore this.'"
But before Lockett could accomplish her task, she finally got a letter from the county.
It didn't address her property tax concerns, but it did say her coins would not be accepted. The letter said counting them would take too long.
"I think its interesting that they can find the time to respond to this, but they cant respond to the egregious bills and ridiculous assessments that they are sending us," Lockett said.
She said she appreciates the letter's irony.
Jackson County Director of Collections Whitney Miller is concerned with the time it would take her staff to process a tax payment in coins.
But Lockett said the county has no respect for the time and expense residents must spend to fight what she calls unfair and illegal property tax increases.
She said she will pay her property taxes on time, before the end of the year, but she still plans to protest her bill.
"It won't be nickels, but its not gonna be a check either," Lockett said.
The county said the local assessment department discovered it has more than 8,000 unread emails, which might explain why Lockett did not receive a quick response. But it's not yet known if her email was one of those overlooked.
