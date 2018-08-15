Your credit score may soon be going up

Here's some good news if you are concerned about your credit score.
Millions of Americans are seeing a boost in their score after an overhaul in the way the major credit reporting firms handle some kinds of information.
Non-loan items that went to collection firms, like old gym memberships or traffic tickets, will be removed.
The change follows an agreement with several states.
