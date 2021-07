SACRAMENTO -- A former state official is suing California State Treasurer Fiona Ma for sexual harassment.Judith Blackwell was the Executive Director of the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee.Ma swore in Blackwell in 2019.Blackwell's attorney claims she was fired in January after resisting unwanted sexual advances from Ma.Ma's spokesperson Bill Ainsworth released a statement to ABC7 News saying, "I am saddened and disappointed by these baseless claims. We look forward to bringing the truth to light in court."