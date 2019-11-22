Fire at Hudson Yards mall draws huge FDNY response

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The FDNY responded to a fire at Hudson Yards early Friday morning.

A fire department spokesman says smoke on the fourth floor of the mall was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Tenth Avenue near 33rd Street was shut down to accommodate the firefighting activity.

The fire was under control about an hour later, and no injuries were reported.

The mall opened last March as part of the massive Hudson Yards development built over rail yards on Manhattan's west side.

The shopping center features high-end stores and restaurants anchored by Neiman Marcus.

A spokeswoman for Hudson Yards developer Related Cos. says the mall will be open during its regularly scheduled hours Friday.

The spokeswoman, Kathleen Anne Corless, says mall operators are working to ensure "a seamless experience" for employees and visitors.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

