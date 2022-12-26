Firefighters put out flames shooting from Queens home; no injuries reported

FDNY firefighters responded after a raging fire broke out at a home on 43rd Avenue at 215th Street in Bayside, Queens on Sunday afternoon.

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A raging fire broke out at a home in Queens Sunday afternoon.

FDNY officials say the fire happened just before 3:30 p.m. at a home on 43rd Avenue at 215th Street in Bayside.

Citizen App video showed flames shooting out of the top floor of the home.

About 25 units and 106 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

It took firefighters around 90 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

