Large fire damages homes and businesses in Nassau County

MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) -- More than a dozen people are out of their homes after fire burned through several buildings in Nassau County.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed massive flames in Mineola Sunday night, and firefighters still putting out hotspots Monday morning.

The fire started in a garage on Main Street and spread to several businesses and apartments.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries, and more than 15 people have been forced out of their homes.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

