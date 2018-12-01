Fire breaks out at popular Manhattan steakhouse

A popular steakhouse caught fire on Manhattan's East Side early Saturday morning.Firefighters continued to work into daybreak on a very active scene at Smith & Wollensky on Third Avenue in Midtown East.Investigators believe the fire started in the restaurant's pipes then spread to the rest of the building around 4 a.m.The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes, officials said.No civilians or firefighters were injured.Officials have not released an official cause for the fire or extent of the damage.----------