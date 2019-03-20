Fire breaks out in bakery on East Side of Manhattan, 4 people hurt

The building houses a bakery on the first floor and apartments above.

By Eyewitness News
EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire in an East Side building injured four people.

The fire broke out in a bakery on the first floor on East 55th Street just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Four minor injuries were reported.

Lexington Avenue remained open during the firefighting activity, but there were delays.

