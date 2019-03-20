Fire breaks out in Manhattan bakery, 6 people hurt in apartments above

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Six people were injured when a two-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in Manhattan early Wednesday morning.The fire broke out on the first floor of Omar's Kitchen and Bakery located on East 55th Street just after 5 a.m.Six minor injuries were reported when smoke traveled up through the apartments above the bakery.Lexington Avenue remained open during the firefighting activity, but there were delays.----------