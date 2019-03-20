Disasters & Accidents

Fire breaks out in Manhattan bakery, 6 people hurt in apartments above

EMBED <>More Videos

The building houses a bakery on the first floor and apartments above.

By Eyewitness News
EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Six people were injured when a two-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in Manhattan early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on the first floor of Omar's Kitchen and Bakery located on East 55th Street just after 5 a.m.

Six minor injuries were reported when smoke traveled up through the apartments above the bakery.

Lexington Avenue remained open during the firefighting activity, but there were delays.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentseast sidemanhattannew york cityfdnyfire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Married couple dead after car plunges into water in NY park
Parents charged in baby's death reveal chilling details
LI driver shot twice after being cut off, forced to side of road
NJ high school coach accused of sexual contact with teens
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
Video: Teen with broom saves children from dog attack
Alleged burglar found stuck in dentist office's ceiling
Show More
Video: Man brutally beaten, robbed on NYC street corner
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
Video: Person fires shots into parked Jeep in Brooklyn
Bronx father charged in 1-month-old baby's death
Governor, NYPD propose banning sex predators from subway
More TOP STORIES News