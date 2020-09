Fire breaks out on 4th floor of day care in Brooklyn

EMBED >More News Videos Parents are left confused after one high school announced that teachers will be remote, but students who have chosen in-person learning will still return to the classroom.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews rushed to the scene of a fire at a day care in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.The fire was reported on the fourth-floor hallway of a building on Farragut Road in Brooklyn around 5:45 a.m.Twelve FDNY units responded to Yeled V'Yalda Early Childhood Center and the fire was under control just before 6:40 a.m.No injuries were reported.This story will be updated as more information becomes available.----------