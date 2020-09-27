Fire breaks out on 4th floor of day care in Brooklyn

The fire was reported on the fourth-floor hallway of a building on Farragut Road in Brooklyn around 5:45 a.m.
Twelve FDNY units responded to Yeled V'Yalda Early Childhood Center and the fire was under control just before 6:40 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
