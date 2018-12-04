A fire broke out on the roof of a school in the Laurelton section of Queens Tuesday morning.It happened at P.S. 132 in Laurelton just before 5:30 a.m.The FDNY says that construction materials on the roof were on fire.The fire was brought under control quickly.The fire department will check the building for any water damage.The school custodian was the only person in the school and was not injured.It is not yet known if the fire will impact the school day.----------