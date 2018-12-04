Fire breaks out on roof of PS 132 in Laurelton, Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened at PS 132 in Laurelton.

Eyewitness News
LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) --
A fire broke out on the roof of a school in the Laurelton section of Queens Tuesday morning.

It happened at P.S. 132 in Laurelton just before 5:30 a.m.

The FDNY says that construction materials on the roof were on fire.

The fire was brought under control quickly.

The fire department will check the building for any water damage.

The school custodian was the only person in the school and was not injured.

It is not yet known if the fire will impact the school day.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefireschoolLaureltonQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Video: Man beaten into coma during Bronx robbery
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Amber Alert for Rochester teen, suspect may be headed to NYC
Search for suspect in groping of 9-year-old boy on subway
Confusion in NYC over status of emergency management chief
Jewish and Muslim leaders to help pay for vandalized statues
Melee breaks out between FedEx driver, crowd leaving funeral
NJ pilot, passenger killed in Florida plane crash
Show More
4 people believed to be homeless killed in Poughkeepsie fire
Survivors of LIRR massacre gather ahead of 25th anniversary
Pre-K mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Woman killed while trying to help homeless woman with baby
1 dead, 45 hurt when bus carrying football team crashes
More News