Fire breaks out on roof of PS 132 in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened at PS 132 in Laurelton.

Eyewitness News
LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) --
A fire broke out on the roof of a school in Queens Tuesday morning.

It happened at P.S. 132 in Laurelton just before 5:30 a.m.

The FDNY said construction materials on the roof caught fire.

The flames was brought under control quickly.

The fire department is checking the building for any water damage.

The school custodian was the only person in the school and was not injured.

Despite the fire, school is open for the day Tuesday, though three classrooms were out of use.

The Department of Education issued the following statement: "FDNY immediately responded to a fire on the PS 132 roof this morning before school started, and no students were in the building. The building was cleared in time for the school day and classes are continuing normally."

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefireschoolLaureltonQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert for upstate teen; Suspect may be headed to NYC
High school coach accused of exposing himself to girl
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing woman
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Video: Man beaten into coma during Bronx robbery
9-year-old boy groped on subway, photo of suspect released
Survivors of LIRR massacre gather ahead of 25th anniversary
NJ pilot, passenger killed in Florida plane crash
Show More
Woman killed while trying to help homeless woman with baby
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
MTA subway, bus issues top agenda at City Council hearing
Melee breaks out between FedEx driver, crowd leaving funeral
More News