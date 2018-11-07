Fire burning in Upper East Side building

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Firefighters are working to put out a fire inside an Upper East Side building.
The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday on 2nd Avenue building at 72nd Street.
It appears to be burning inside a dry cleaning store.
So far, there are no reports of injuries.
Second Avenue is closed between 72nd and 73rd streets.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
