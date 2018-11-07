Fire burning in Upper East Side building

EMBED </>More Videos

John Del Giorno reports on the fire from Newscopter 7.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Firefighters are working to put out a fire inside an Upper East Side building.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday on 2nd Avenue building at 72nd Street.

It appears to be burning inside a dry cleaning store.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

Second Avenue is closed between 72nd and 73rd streets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefirefdnyUpper East SideNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Connecticut governor's race too close to call
Kirsten Gillibrand beats Chele Farley in NY Senate race
Menendez defeats Hugin to win re-election in New Jersey
Max Rose upsets Dan Donovan, NYC's only GOP congressman
Driver in crash that killed Broadway star's child kills self
Cuomo re-elected to 3rd term, Dems claim NY State Senate
Election Results: Democrats take House but GOP holds Senate
Trump says 'success' despite Democrats set to take House
Show More
Democrat Mikie Sherrill wins key congressional race in NJ
Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez elected to House
Polling problems reported at some NYC precincts
Letitia James elected NY AG, first black woman elected to statewide office
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at AMC movie theater
More News