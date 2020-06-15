Fire burns through 5 buildings in Paterson, 25 people displaced

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- In New Jersey, a fire displaced at least 25 people in Paterson.
Flames broke out just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Butler Street.
The five-alarm fire burned through five buildings.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital because of heat exhaustion.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
