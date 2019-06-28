JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A fire broke out inside a bakery in Queens Friday morning.
It happened just before 6 a.m. inside the store on 73rd Street in Jackson Heights.
The fire then spread to the other businesses in the four-story building.
No injuries have been reported.
Fire burns through bakery in Jackson Heights, damages other businesses
