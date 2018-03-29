Fire burns through Bronx building, 1 firefighter hurt

(Paloma Cruz )

Eyewitness News
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
A two-alarm fire burned through a building in the Bronx early Thursday.

The flames broke out on the first floor on the building on Third Avenue in the Melrose section just before 5:15 a.m.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the burn unit at Cornell Medical Center.

The building houses a business on the first floor and has two floors of vacant apartments above.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

