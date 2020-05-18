Fire burns through clothing store in Harlem, firefighters applauded by witnesses

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A massive fire burned through a clothing store in Harlem.It happened near 125th Street and 7th Avenue.A tower of smoke and flames was spotted bursting through the roof late Sunday night.The fire swept through the three floors of the building.Firefighters worked quickly to keep the flames from spreading to other stores.Once the fire was under control, eyewitnesses at the scene saluted the first responders with applause and cheers.Fortunately, no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------