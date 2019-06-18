Fire burns through Coney Island apartment

By Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fire burned through an apartment in Coney Island, Brooklyn early Tuesday.

Citizen App video shows flames and heavy, black smoke coming out of a fourth-floor apartment on Neptune Avenue.

Firefighters say the fire broke out around 4:40 a.m.

There is no word on any injuries.

