Fire burns through Coney Island apartment

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fire burned through an apartment in Coney Island, Brooklyn early Tuesday.
Citizen App video shows flames and heavy, black smoke coming out of a fourth-floor apartment on Neptune Avenue.
Firefighters say the fire broke out around 4:40 a.m.
There is no word on any injuries.
