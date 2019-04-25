Fire burns through Franklin townhouse complex

The fire broke out on Norwich Place just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

FRANKLIN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire burned through a townhouse complex in Franklin, New Jersey.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene as crews battled the flames.

The fire broke out on Norwich Place just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

