Fire burns through Franklin townhouse complex

FRANKLIN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire burned through a townhouse complex in Franklin, New Jersey.
Newscopter 7 was over the scene as crews battled the flames.
The fire broke out on Norwich Place just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
