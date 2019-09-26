Fire burns through Harvest Diner in Westbury on Long Island

WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is burning through a diner in Westbury on Long Island.The fire broke out at the Harvest Diner on Old Country Road just after 5 a.m. Thursday.No injuries were reported and firefighters are battling the flames from outside.Old Country Road is closed from Marathon Avenue to Fieldston Street in both directions due to the fire department activity.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------