3-alarm fire burns through Irvington home, damages 2 others

The fire broke out in a house on Franklin Terrace in Irvington.

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire burned through a home and damaged two others in New Jersey.

The fire broke out in a house on Franklin Terrace in Irvington that was not occupied around 2 a.m. Wednesday. It was possibly under construction.

The fire spread to two other neighboring homes before being put out.

No injuries were reported.

