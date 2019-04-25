Fire burns through New Jersey townhouse complex

FRANKLIN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire burned through a townhouse complex in New Jersey Thursday morning.
Newscopter 7 was over the scene as crews battled the flames on Norwich Place in Franklin.
The fire broke out just after 7 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
