Firefighters battling large fire at warehouse in Woodbridge, NJ

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a 4-alarm fire Monday afternoon at a warehouse in New Jersey.The fire broke out at about 12:30 p.m. and engulfed the Bayshore Recycling Center in Woodbridge. Part of the roof collapsed.Officials believe the blaze started in the center of the building where cardboard is recycled, and it sent a large plume of smoke into the air.The Woodbridge Fire Department was first on the scene, followed by Perth Amboy, South Amboy, Sayreville and Middlesex County. The FDNY is also assisting in the effort.Sources tell Eyewitness News PSE&G also has crews on the ground, assisting with the investigation.The Middlesex County Hazardous Materials Response Team is monitoring the air quality and the water runoff from the scene of the fire.The cause of the fire is still not clear. No injuries have been reported.