Fire burns through Manhattan restaurant, smoke fills apartments

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire tore through an Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan Thursday.

The flames broke out just after 6:30 a.m. inside Nica Trattoria on East 84th Street at First Avenue.

The building also houses a laundromat and apartments.

Smoke was reported throughout the four-story building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

