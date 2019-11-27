Fire burns through restaurant, apartments in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Fire burned through a building housing a restaurant and apartments in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.
Flames broke out inside the Eastern Parkway building just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Several minor injuries were reported.
Eastern Parkway was closed at Utica Avenue for the fire department activity.
