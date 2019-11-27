Fire burns through restaurant, apartments in Crown Heights

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Fire burned through a building housing a restaurant and apartments in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

Flames broke out inside the Eastern Parkway building just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Several minor injuries were reported.

Eastern Parkway was closed at Utica Avenue for the fire department activity.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york citybuilding firefire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dead kittens and cats found in trash chute, LI man arrested
Thanksgiving getaway: Record travel numbers expected
Strong winds still in the Thanksgiving forecast
AccuWeather: Showers and breezy
2 women struck by hit-and-run driver on Long Island
Group sought in attack on 2 Jewish teens in Brooklyn
Thanksgiving mass transit: What you need to know
Show More
NJ hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Dozens arrested as airline workers protest at JFK for higher pay
Student sexually assaulted inside Brooklyn college bathroom
Transit Authority: 500,000 skip bus, subway fare every day
Dog walker caught on camera in alleged act of theft
More TOP STORIES News