Fire burns through sushi restaurant, medical office in Marine Park

John Del Giorno was over the scene in Marine Park.

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire is burning through a sushi restaurant and medical office in Marine Park, Brooklyn.

The fire broke out in the restaurant on Flatbush Avenue near Quentin Road just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. It quickly spread to the neighboring medical office.

The apartment buildings on either side do not yet appear to be affected.

Firefighters were on the roof of the building trying to get the blaze under control.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for an unknown issue.

Flatbush Avenue is closed for the firefighting between Quentin Road and Avenue P. East 45th Street is closed between Flatbush Avenue and Avenue N.

