Fire burns through Upper East Side restaurant, smoke fills apartments above

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire broke out inside an Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side Thursday.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. inside Nica Trattoria on East 84th Street at 1st Avenue.

The building also houses a laundromat and apartments.

Smoke was reported throughout the four-story building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

