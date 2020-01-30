Fire burns through Upper East Side restaurant, smoke fills apartments above

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire broke out inside an Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side Thursday.It happened just after 6:30 a.m. inside Nica Trattoria on East 84th Street at 1st Avenue.The building also houses a laundromat and apartments.Smoke was reported throughout the four-story building.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------