Fire burns through well-known Hicksville bakery

HICKSVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A fire burned through a well-known bakery in Hicksville early Monday morning.The flames broke out around 11:25 p.m. at Francesco's bakery on South Broadway and took about an hour to bring under control. It smoldered into the morning hours.Nine fire departments responded to the fire. Seventy firefighters were operating at the height of the fire.Fire was through the roof upon arrival and contained to the bakery. No employees were inside at the time of the fire.The owner, Francesco, said he got calls about the fire and didn't want to believe it. But he was forced to when someone sent him a picture.The owner's son said that he even took his first steps inside the bakery."They started this place when we only had the store all the way to the right. After 33 years we shifted over three stores and to see it all go down in less than three hours, it's unspeakable. It's just terrible," said Antonio Guerrierri, the owner's son. "It's a lot of good memories, but we will rebuild like we said, and we're going to come back stronger than ever."Some 90 brides are counting on wedding cakes for this coming weekend, and the owners say they will come through for them.The bakery is moving its employees to their other location because they want to make sure they deliver to their customers, even after the devastation of this fire.One firefighter was transported for minor smoke inhalation to Nassau University Medical Center.The cause of the fire is not yet known.----------