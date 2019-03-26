Disasters & Accidents

Fire completely consumes Coram apartment building; 1 person killed

EMBED <>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from Coram on the fire.

By Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
CORAM, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire killed one person and completely destroyed an apartment building in Suffolk County.

Several people and pets had to be rescued from the building in Coram.

Intense flames took over this building at the Fairfield Apartments on Country Club Drive around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A security guard noticed the flames and called 911.

Police officers were first to arrive at the scene and went door-to-door to get people out of the building safely.

Officers even helped save pets. Video showed one officer handing a cat to one of the fire victims.

Fire crews worked to get the flames under control, but one firefighter fell through the floor while battling the blaze.

He suffered minor injuries.

The identity of the person killed in the fire is not yet known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentscoramsuffolk countybuilding firefireapartment firefire rescue
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5-alarm fire burns through 3 homes in Jersey City
Family, attorney issue ultimatum in search for missing teen
Conor McGregor announces retirement on social media
AccuWeather: Temperatures stay chilly
Congestion pricing in Manhattan inches closer to reality
Teacher accused of hitting 9-year-old with book
10-year-old student brings loaded gun to LI elementary school
Show More
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
5-month-old dies after parents perform home circumcision
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Vigil held to remember victim of hit-and-run in Manhattan
Victim speaks out after ex-NYPD sergeant charged with tampering
More TOP STORIES News