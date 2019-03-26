Disasters & Accidents

Fire completely consumes Coram apartment building; officers rescue pets, assist residents

EMBED <>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from the scene of the fire in Coram.

By Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
CORAM, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire completely destroyed an apartment building in Suffolk County.

Several people and pets had to be rescued from the building in Coram.

Intense flames took over this building at the Fairfield Apartments on Country Club Drive around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A security guard noticed the flames and called 911.

Police officers were first to arrive at the scene and went door-to-door to get people out of the building safely.

Officers even helped save pets. Video showed one officer handing a cat to one of the fire victims.

Fire crews worked to get the flames under control, but one firefighter fell through the floor while battling the blaze.

He suffered minor injuries.

At this point, it appears that everyone who lived inside is accounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentscoramsuffolk countybuilding firefireapartment firefire rescue
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Congestion pricing in Manhattan inches closer to reality
AccuWeather: Temperatures stay chilly
10-year-old student brings loaded gun to LI elementary school
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
5-month-old dies after parents perform home circumcision
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Vigil held to remember victim of hit-and-run in Manhattan
Show More
Victim speaks out after ex-NYPD sergeant charged with tampering
6 injured when driver fleeing from police crashes in the Bronx
NJ neighborhood alarmed by escaped group home patients
Some LIRR service disrupted by downed power line on tracks
NYC shelter residents blame faulty elevator for woman's death
More TOP STORIES News