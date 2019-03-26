Fire completely consumes Coram apartment building; officers rescue pets, assist residents

CORAM, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire completely destroyed an apartment building in Suffolk County.Several people and pets had to be rescued from the building in Coram.Intense flames took over this building at the Fairfield Apartments on Country Club Drive around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.A security guard noticed the flames and called 911.Police officers were first to arrive at the scene and went door-to-door to get people out of the building safely.Officers even helped save pets. Video showed one officer handing a cat to one of the fire victims.Fire crews worked to get the flames under control, but one firefighter fell through the floor while battling the blaze.He suffered minor injuries.At this point, it appears that everyone who lived inside is accounted for.The cause of the fire is under investigation.