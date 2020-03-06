Fire consumes shopping plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey -- Firefighters battled a multi-alarm fire in Cherry Hill, New Jersey Friday morning.

It happened along the 400 block of East Evesham Road.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just before 11 a.m. to flames and smoke showing from a commercial building.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a shopping center fire in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Friday.



Camp Bow Wow grooming salon, located in the building, reports that there were no people or dogs in the facility prior to the fire. A representative told Action News there were no people or dogs in the facility because there was no power there before the fire.

There's no word on any injuries or a cause for the fire at this time.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
