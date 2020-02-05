3-alarm fire damages 2 homes, displaces 10 people in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least ten people have been forced from their homes after a three-alarm fire tore through two multi-family dwellings in Jersey City.

The blaze was first reported at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Mercer Street.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames inside one of the homes. Three vehicles had also caught fire outside the building.

Fire officials say the spread across a narrow alleyway to the home next door before crews could get the upper hand.

It took them about an hour to put situation under control.

Eyewitness News is told everyone in the homes got out safely. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

