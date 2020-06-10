Fire damages 3 homes injuring 5, including child in Corona

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A three alarm fire burned through a home and spread to others in Queens, injuring at least five people, including a child.It happened on 40th Road in the Corona section just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.The fire broke out inside the home and quickly spread to two others.Five people, including a child, were being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Others in the home declined treatment.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------