Fire damages 6 Coney Island homes, 3 firefighters hurt

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Dozens of people are displaced after flames tore through a row of homes in Brooklyn early Monday.Video from Citizen App shows the fire that broke out just after midnight on West 19th Street in Coney Island.The flames quickly spread to six other attached homes.Everyone was able to make it out.Three firefighters are being treated for minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.The residents of three homes were left homeless. The Red Cross relocated 18 residents, 16 adults and two children.