Fire damages vehicles, knocks out power to Brooklyn school, homes

Fire damaged several cars and knocked out power to homes and a school in Brooklyn Friday.The blaze broke out shortly after noon in the 400 block of Pacific Street in Boerum Hill.Firefighters arrived to find two vehicles engulfed in flames.Several more cars were damaged before the situation was declared under control.FDNY Chief Kevin Sullivan said the fire appears to have started in an electrical service box underneath one of the vehicles.Firefighters heard popping noises from a manhole as they were working to control the flames.We are awaiting more information from Con Ed on what may have caused the fire.At least one home and PS 38, which is located nearby, completely lost power as a result of the incident.Power was also partially cut to at least one other home on the block.No injuries were reported.