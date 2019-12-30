Fire department damaged by Christmas Day fire gets help from community

NORTH MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- A fire department on Long Island that suffered a devastating fire on Christmas Day is getting help from the entire community.
The fire at the North Massapequa Fire Department's headquarters building on Hicksville Road destroyed the fire engine room. The department lost a ladder track, and two engines were damaged by the flames. All of the contents of the room were also destroyed.
"It's devastating because, you know, the firehouse is like a second home to people," said Marc Timpano, Commissioner with the North Massapequa Fire Department.
The fire department is getting help from departments all over Long Island and beyond. Commander Equipment Supply, based in Farmingdale has donated a ladder truck to the department. The East Meadow Fire Department is loaning a fire engine. The Terry Farrell Firefighter's Fund is giving the department equipment to put on the apparatuses.
"We're very fortunate to be part of this brotherhood," Timpano said.
Ambulance manufacturer Wheeled Coach donated an ambulance while the department's ambulance is being checked for damage. The Wantagh Fire Department donated radios and the Massapequa Fire Department helped clean what gear and equipment weren't destroyed. The Westchester County fire districts made a donation to the department as well.
The fire was contained to the fire engine room, but the rest of the building suffered smoke and water damage. The South Farmingdale Fire Department is letting the department temporarily use its substation on Beverly Road just a few miles away.
"We're very glad that they're here and we're able to help them and support them in their time of need," said South Farmingdale Fire Chief Michael Mackie.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
