Anaheim Fire Department shows why you shouldn't park in front of fire hydrants

The Anaheim Fire Department posted pictures after firefighters ran a hose through the rear windows of a silver sedan so they could do their jobs.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, California --
Here's one very good reason for not parking in front of fire hydrants.

The Anaheim Fire Department posted pictures after firefighters ran a hose through the rear windows of a silver sedan so they could do their jobs.

The fire department asks, "Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows, and the citation and the towing fees?"

