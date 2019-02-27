Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD? @City_of_Anaheim residents please do not park in fire lanes pic.twitter.com/Q96E4gfTOR — Anaheim Fire & Rescue (@AnaheimFire) February 26, 2019

Here's one very good reason for not parking in front of fire hydrants.The Anaheim Fire Department posted pictures after firefighters ran a hose through the rear windows of a silver sedan so they could do their jobs.The fire department asks, "Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows, and the citation and the towing fees?"----------