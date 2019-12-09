Fire destroys senior apartment complex under construction in Peekskill

By
PEEKSKILL, Westchester County (WABC) -- Flames tore through an apartment complex in Westchester County.

The four-story building was under construction when the fire broke out Sunday night in Peekskill.

Firefighters battled the fire for more than eight hours off of Crompound Road.

Firefighters used their ladder trucks to put water on the building early Monday morning.

The Assistant fire chief says the building was completely engulfed in flames when they responded just after 10 p.m.

They had trouble initially getting water on the building as there were no nearby hydrants, so they called in tanker trucks.

But, the building was already gone. It took less than an hour before it burned to the ground.

"This is one of the worst fires I've seen in Peekskill in five or six years," said Assistant Chief Mike Sniffen," Peekskill Fire Department. "Yorktown came with tankers; we had departments from all over. We've got Ossining covering houses. On location, we had at least 150 firefighters."

It was set to be a senior living complex with 52 units under construction.

The building was made of mostly wood, sending embers flying around, leaving neighbors nearby fearful that it might spread.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

