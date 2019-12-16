Fire engulfs 2 yachts at Seaview Harbor Marina

By
LONGPORT, New Jersey -- Huge flames and smoke hung over the water at Seaview Harbor Marina early Monday morning.

In the parking lot, dozens of emergency response vehicles stood ready as firefighters battled the flames.

Two large boats caught fire at about 1 a.m. Both boats sank into roughly 8 feet of water. They continued to burn even after being submerged.

Coast Guard officials said the boats are about 50-60 feet long. Each of them carried 1,000 gallons of fuel, which became a concern for first responders.

That fuel did leak into the water. Crews blanketed the fuel in foam to keep the fire from reigniting.

The Coast Guard said it will also have a pollution response team respond to the scene.



Coast Guard officials say the marina owners and boat owners will ultimately be responsible for covering the cost of the cleanup.

Investigators have not determined a cause of the fire.

Local fire officials will partner with the Coast Guard for the investigation.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The Longport Fire Department received help from several agencies including Egg Harbor Township, Margate and the National Guard, which brought a foam truck to the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyjersey shoremarina districtfireboating
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Expect some snow and sleet
Man possibly linked to Jersey City shootout due in court
Knife-wielding man creeps around sleeping man's home
Undocumented workers can apply for NY driver's licenses
Hallmark Channel pulls wedding ad showing gay couple kissing
Queens subway slashing: New video of suspect
NYCHA tops worst landlord list in NYC
Show More
1 in custody in connection with mercury spill at shopping center
Lincoln Tunnel car fire blocks traffic, causes extensive delays
Must-read stories from the weekend
Vigil to remember Barnard student fatally stabbed in Manhattan
Manning throws 2 TDs, Barkley scores 2, Giants end long skid
More TOP STORIES News