Flames swept through a historical mansion on Long Island on Monday night.The 11,000 square foot Ebo Hill mansion was gutted by a fire in the town of Smithtown in Suffolk County.The mansion dates back to 1843 when it was built for the Smith family, who are the founders of Smithtown.It was recently purchased and was in the process of being restored.The cause of the fire is still unknown.----------