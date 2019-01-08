A fire in New Jersey completely engulfed a house in flames, leaving one man injured, officials said.Firefighters responded to the scene around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at Skyview Road in Wayne.Emergency responders found an adult male on the scene and treated him for smoke inhalation. His condition is unknown. No further injuries were reported, officials said.At the time of reporting, the fire was not under control.The cause of the fire remained under investigation.----------