HOUSE FIRE

Fire engulfs Wayne house in flames, injuring 1

By Eyewitness News
WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A fire in New Jersey completely engulfed a house in flames, leaving one man injured, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at Skyview Road in Wayne.

Emergency responders found an adult male on the scene and treated him for smoke inhalation. His condition is unknown. No further injuries were reported, officials said.

At the time of reporting, the fire was not under control.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firehouse firePassaic CountyWayneNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSE FIRE
11 homeless after 2-alarm fire tears through Queens home
Prosecutors: Man assaulted wife at NYE party, set home on fire
2 firefighters hospitalized after battling Jersey City fire
Woman killed in 2-alarm house fire in New Jersey
More house fire
Top Stories
Mayor de Blasio announces health care for all NYC residents
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend system
Police: Man randomly punches child, teen in Brooklyn
Sanitation truck struck, killed woman in the Bronx, police say
Police: Driver attempts to abduct woman at gunpoint in Westchester Co.
Lead paint found at LI pre-K after student tests positive for poisoning
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
Report: Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business
Show More
Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at home
Elderly man robbed at gunpoint for just $18 in Bronx
3 teens charged in murder of Jersey City 16-year-old boy
Man in crash talks about firefighter's fatal fall during rescue
Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback: Deputies
More News