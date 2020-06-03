House fire turns deadly in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is dead after flames tore through a home in Paterson.
It happened Tuesday afternoon inside a two-family home on 17th Avenue.
Police have not yet identified the victim.
Five other people were displaced by the fire.
The Passaic County Prosecutor's office is investigating.
