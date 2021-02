Fire rages in middle of Harlem street after crew hits gas main

EMBED >More News Videos When Brian Myers suffered a stroke in January and collapsed on the floor, his rescue dog Sadie was right there to help save his life.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire is raging in the middle of a street in Harlem after an excavation crew accidentally hit a gas man, officials say.It happened near the intersection of West 114th Street and 7th Avenue.A construction crew excavating the street struck a low-pressure gas main - when Con Edison Crews arrived, they discovered a gas leak and fire coming out of the street.One nearby building was evacuated as a precaution.Con Edison will have to shut off the gas to put the fire out.No injuries have been reported.----------