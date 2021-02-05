Fire rages in middle of Harlem street after crew hits gas main

It happened near the intersection of West 114th Street and 7th Avenue.
A construction crew excavating the street struck a low-pressure gas main - when Con Edison Crews arrived, they discovered a gas leak and fire coming out of the street.
One nearby building was evacuated as a precaution.
Con Edison will have to shut off the gas to put the fire out.
No injuries have been reported.
MORE NEWS | New Jersey man explains how newly rescued German shepherd helped save his life during stroke
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip