(East New York, Brooklyn) Fire on Second Floor — Firefighters are fighting a fire on Atlantic Ave near New Jersey Ave . https://t.co/TIdQkgwqhi #CitizenAppNYC #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/JIeQGXEoB3 — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) January 19, 2019

One person was injured in a Brooklyn fire that smothered a building in smoke Saturday morning.The fire broke out on Atlantic Avenue between New Jersey Avenue and Vermont Street in Cypress Hills around 10:00 a.m.Video from Citizen App shows crews on the scene tackling the fire in the three-story building as smoke spilled out onto the street. Fire officials said the flames also spread to adjacent properties.Police said one person suffered a minor injury.The cause of the fire is under investigation.New York City's Office of Emergency Management said residents should expect smoke and traffic delays in the area, and people nearby should avoid smoke and close windows.----------