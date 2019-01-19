BUILDING FIRE

Fire in Cypress Hills building spills smoke onto street

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
One person was injured in a Brooklyn fire that smothered a building in smoke Saturday morning.

The fire broke out on Atlantic Avenue between New Jersey Avenue and Vermont Street in Cypress Hills around 10:00 a.m.

Video from Citizen App shows crews on the scene tackling the fire in the three-story building as smoke spilled out onto the street. Fire officials said the flames also spread to adjacent properties.



Police said one person suffered a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

New York City's Office of Emergency Management said residents should expect smoke and traffic delays in the area, and people nearby should avoid smoke and close windows.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefireCypress HillsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUILDING FIRE
Families left homeless after fire tears through Paterson buildings
Fire tears through classroom of Long Island elementary school
Fire sets blaze to several buildings on New Jersey street
9 injured in Brooklyn apartment building fire
More building fire
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm brings snow, then rain before brutal cold
LI woman lies about attempted kidnapping after baby's injury
Family desperate to find NYC man with autism before frigid cold
State of emergency, travel restriction in NJ ahead of storm
Mass transit, travel information ahead of weekend storm
Weekend storm could be 'quite tricky' for Rockland County
Could Trump's announcement signal possible end of shutdown?
66 killed after massive oil pipeline explosion in Mexico
Show More
Mueller disputes BuzzFeed report that Trump directed lawyer to lie
Police: Suspect arrested in subway sexual assault attempted to rape second woman
Footage released of dark, damp tunnel 'El Chapo' used to flee
12-year-old boy's death inspires NY boating safety bill
Suspect in fatal hit and run at LI gas station surrenders
More News